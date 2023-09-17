Long, Leonard

LONG, Leonard Cecil "Bo"

Leonard Cecil "Bo" Long, 82, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 8, 2023. Bo was an avid golfer who loved spending time with his golf buddies, considering them to be his family. He had a deep passion for sports; if he wasn't playing golf, he was watching some sporting event! Bo cherished the moments spent with friends and family, and of course he especially enjoyed going on golf trips with his buddies.

Bo was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Cecil Long; and his first wife, Meridith Joan Oates. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Long; his daughter, Meridith; and son-in-law, Ness Dautovic; as well as his stepdaughter, Alexandra Bonk. He was a devoted husband, father, and stepfather who brought joy and happiness to his family.

Bo cherished dearly the friendships he made throughout his life. Starting in grade school, high school, college, and country clubs, they all stayed lifelong friends, and Bo really loved them! Bo attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Virginia and went on to pursue higher education at Hampden Sydney College, graduating with the class of '64.

In his professional life, Bo had a successful career in the meat commodity business. Owning his own company, Trans Continental Meats, he built a reputation for excellence throughout his years.

A ceremony celebrating Bo's life was held on Friday, September 15, at Sandy Springs Chapel with a burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Park.

Bo will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones and the countless memories they shared together.




Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

