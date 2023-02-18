Long, Jean

LONG, Mae Jean Perry



Mae Jean Perry Long, age 88 of Conyers, died Friday, February 10, 2023. Jean was born on November 19, 1934, to the late Henry Jack Perry, Sr. and Agnes Morton Perry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward 'Ed' Long; parents, Jack and Agnes Perry; sisters, Eloise Humphries (Homer), Juanita Sanders; brother, Henry Jackson 'Jack' Perry, Jr.; nieces & nephew, DeLoyce H. Bullington, Nancy H. Owensby, Thomas R. 'Tommy' Sanders. She is survived by her nieces & nephews, Elaine Humphries Cole (Randy), Dianne Perry Pruitt (Gordon), Emily Perry Graham (Robert), Henry Jackson 'Chip' Perry, III (Tina); sister-in-law, Gladys Perry; niece-in-law, Barbara Sanders; great-nieces & great-nephews, Jennifer Lowery, Brandon Cole, David Sanders, Christian Sanders, Joy Gravley, Adam Pruitt, Wesley Graham, Luke Graham, Jackson Perry, Alex Perry, Eugene Anderson, and Steven Owensby. During Jean's childhood and high school days, she was affectionally referred to as Mae. As Jean graduated her elementary school years in 1948, she was honored as Salutatorian for her class at Smyrna School in Conyers. She was a 1953 high school graduate of Conyers High School. Jean was a member of FHA during her high school tenure and served as Pen Pal President, was a member of the Beta Club, Tri-Hi-Y. She served on Annual Staff as Typist and the school newsletter SNOOPER staff as News Editor. Jean was a member of the Library Club and had a deep love of books and learning. She was also a member of Future Homemakers of America. Upon graduation from high school, Jean was employed with Aetna Life and Casualty in Atlanta, where she enjoyed a sixteen-year employment and was a supervisor. While employed at Aetna, Jean met the love of her life, Thomas Edward "Ed" Long, who courted her in the most old-fashioned way and asked for her hand in marriage. They married November 1970, and Jean retired from Aetna. Jean and Ed enjoyed forty-four years of married bliss until his death in 2018. Jean was a member of Conyers Garden Club serving as their secretary. She resigned in 2006 and was an honorary member until 2008. Jean volunteered for Rockdale Hospital Auxiliary for many years. She had the sweetest disposition, always helping and doing for others, and praying for them. She taught children's and youth Sunday School at Rockdale Baptist Church until she moved her membership to Conyers First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Maxwell Sunday School Class. Jean's caregivers, niece and nephew, Elaine and Randy Cole, wish to thank all who cared for Jean during her residence the last four years at Oaks at Ashton Hills. The care partners and nurses at Oaks were caring, loving, and kind, not only in caring for Jean but to her family as well. We always felt the patience, understanding, and care in that blessed home. Likewise, we want thank the hospice facilities who attended to Aunt Jean, Longleaf Hospice and later, until her passing, Brightmoor Hospice. Going home service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2:00pm at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Reverend Chris Shurtz and Dr. Jan McCoy, Retired Elder, officiating. Interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, where Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband, Thomas Edward Long. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. To those desiring, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, or make checks payable to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; Boys and Girls Clubs of America, www.bgca.org; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, mail check to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

