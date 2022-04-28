LONG, James Edgar



James Edgar Long died on April 23, 2022, at his beloved family farm in Holly Springs, Georgia. Jim (a/k/a Jimmy) was born in Albany, Georgia on November 25, 1941, to Edgar and Ruth (Moore) Long, who predeceased him. Jimmy moved to Holly Springs at the age of 6 and was the oldest of 4 children, Linda (Dan) Owens, Paul (Phyllis) Long, and Carol (Tony) Morris. Jim attended Georgia Tech on an academic scholarship with the U.S. Navy and earned a degree in Physics. He served in the U.S. Navy, including deployment during the Vietnam conflict, and was honorably discharged after 4 years of service. Of note based on horrific explosions (July 1967) aboard the Carrier USS Forrestal he was late arriving to Emory as scheduled where he had been accepted. He graduated from Emory University School of Law and enjoyed a 40+ year career as a lawyer with the Federal Government (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission).



Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Phillips-Long, married 30 years, and sons, James "Eddie" Edgar Long, Jr. (Laura), James "Marty" Martin Long (Fran), and Tyler Phillips (Kristi) and their respective children and Jim's dearly loved grandchildren, James, Julia, Michael (Bub), Brody, Barrett, Jake, and Vivian as well as nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. He truly enjoyed each and every visit with members of his immediate and extended family along the way as well as friends of the family and the occasional passerby.



The procession to the National Cemetery will leave promptly at 10:00AM.



Jim will receive the honor of a military burial with Naval Honors at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on April 29, 2022. Fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



After the graveside service Fellowship to follow at the Long Family Farm at the top of the hill at Edgar's Barn. All arrangements are being handled by Darby Funeral Home in Canton, Georgia.

