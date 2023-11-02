Obituaries

Long, Cheryl

File photo
File photo
Nov 2, 2023

LONG, Cheryl "Butterball"

Of Atlanta, passed away on October 30, 2023. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11 AM, at Hunter Hill Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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