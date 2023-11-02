LONG, Cheryl "Butterball"
Of Atlanta, passed away on October 30, 2023. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11 AM, at Hunter Hill Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
LONG, Cheryl "Butterball"
Of Atlanta, passed away on October 30, 2023. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11 AM, at Hunter Hill Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral