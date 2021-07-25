Long, Amelia

ajc logo
Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Amelia Thornton Long will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church, 220 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Rev. Dr. John Foster, pastor. Her body will lie instate at 12:00 Noon. Interment South-View Cemetery. Due to COVID; we are requesting everyone please wear a mask. She is survived by her husband, Norris; daughter, Norrisa Long Mellix; son, Norris Sherrar "Bud" Long; Son-in-law, Ronald A, Mellix; grandchildren, Joshua Norris Long, Caleb Jehan Long, Kairie Alonzo Mellix, Kaira Nichelle Mellix; brother and sisters-in-law; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, plus many other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Stream by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




