Lones, Mary Jo

Mary Jo Lones

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

LONES (SETTLE), Mary Jo

Mary Jo Settle Lones, age 83, Atlanta, Georgia, died March 11, 2021. The daughter of Jewell Settle and Arlene Moss Settle, she was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, in 1937. After graduating from Centre College in 1959, she married Joe Lones, Jr., and moved to Scottsville, Kentucky, where she spent many years as an elementary school teacher. Following her husband's death in 2012, she moved to Atlanta in 2013. Survivors include her daughter, Laura Lones, Atlanta; sister, Emily Polson, Glasgow, KY; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Nancy Settle, Glasgow, KY; brother, Wilbur Settle, Glasgow, KY; brother, Francis Settle, Fort Meade, FL. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Allen County Public Library, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Scottsville Baptist Church, or the charity of your choice. A memorial service is planned for a later date in Scottsville, KY. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

