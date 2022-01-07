Hamburger icon
London, Irene

LONDON, Irene

Homegoing Services for Ms. Irene London, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 3:00 PM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Joseph Parker, Officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur, GA. Ms. London leaves to cherish 3 daughters, Sylvia Hungate (James), Betty Webb (Donnie), Emogene London Jackson; 3 sons, Leon London, Bernard London, Bobby London (Diane); and a host of other loving family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Saturday, at 2:30 PM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

