

LONDON, Darrell "Ironhead"





Graveside Services for Mr. Darrell "Ironhead" London, will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 AM at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA. Reverend Mark Seals, Officiating. He leaves to cherish, mother, Irene London; 3 sisters, Sylvia Hungate, Betty Webb, Emogene Jackson; 3 brothers, Leon London, Bernard London, Bobby London; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:30 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404371-0772-3.



