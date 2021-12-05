LONBERGER, Jana



Jana Lynn Lonberger, age 67, Snellville, Georgia resident, passed away Sunday November 28, 2021 after an extended illness. The daughter of Richard Dale and Ruby Imogene Unger Mowrey, she was born October 1, 1954 in Muncie, Indiana. She was 1973 graduate of Taylor High School in Kokomo, Indiana, a 1976 graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in History and French and a 1980 graduate of Emory University with a Master's Degree in Library Science. Employed at the libraries of Georgia Tech and Emory University for more than thirty years in Atlanta, Georgia, she also worked for Lanier Technical College as a librarian after retirement. Jana is survived by George Edward Lonberger, her husband of 46 years, and by her son and daughter-in-law, Geoffrey Edward and Erin Beth Lonberger of Gillsville, Georgia; grandsons Landon James and Clayton Michael Lonberger and granddaughter Abigail Marie Lonberger. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Dale Mowrey, Jr., of Hudson, Florida. Interment will follow at a later date at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson, Indiana. byrdandflanigan.com.

