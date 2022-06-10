LOMAS, Suzanne



Suzanne Mann Lomas, 85, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. A native of Augusta, Suzanne attended Wesleyan College in Macon and graduate school at Florida State University, where she obtained a master's degree in Social Work. She enjoyed a fulfilling career in social services and retired from Crawford Long (Emory Midtown) as Director of Social Services in 1996. She was a loyal member of the former Cokesbury UMC, and Epworth UMC, and was a current member of Oak Grove UMC in Decatur. She was married to Selwyn Willingham Lomas (Bill) for 57 years. She is survived by her sons: Byron, of Decatur; and Scott (Jennifer) and grandchildren Leah, Emily and Ryan, of Comer. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date and will be held at Oak Grove UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or Oak Grove United Methodist Church.



