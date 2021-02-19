LOHMANN, Marcia Mae



Marcia Mae Lohmann, currently of Sandy Springs, GA, formerly of Modesto, CA passed away February 15, 2021. She is reunited with the love of her life, Hal (Herman A. Lohmann) as well as lifelong friends Jack and Pat Millard, all who preceded her in death.



She leaves behind her five children, Jeffrey Lohmann, Debra Lohmann, James Lohmann, Thomas Lohmann (Erin) and Timothy Lohmann (Julie) as well as 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



Marcia loved being married to Hal, her first jobs were wife, mother and homemaker. When the five children were in school, Marcia studied to become an assistant kitchen aide in the Pleasanton School Districts, eventually becoming Food Service Director for the Brentwood School District where she oversaw all the cafeteria operations within the school system.



In retirement, Marcia and Hal lived in Twain Harte, CA where together they enjoyed golf and traveling. After moving to Modesto, CA, they continued with those passions; adding bingo and hot dogs to the list. Marcia was a fierce bingo player and she never missed a hot dog night at the Grove Mobile Home Park.



The Neptune Society will be in charge of cremation. There are no services planned at this time; however her children are planning a small family gathering on April 24, 2021 in Sandy Springs, GA to celebrate her life. When Covid-19 allows, Marcia will return to CA to be buried with Hal at the Korean War Memorial in Santa Nella, CA. Remembrances may be made to Community Hospice, Inc., 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356. Cards may be sent to Debra Lohmann, 125 N. Walnut Avenue, #1, Manteca, CA 95337.

