LOGAN, Sr., Sylvester On Monday, August 31, at 10:53 AM, his journey on this Earth came to a close after a brief illness. Born on December 18, 1933 at Grady Hospital to parents Joe and Mary Logan, Sylvester came into this world intent to make his mark. Sylvester was the third child of Joe and Mary. He was proceeded in death by Flint Logan, Almeta Logan Carter and his baby brother, Rufus Logan. Logan was a Grady baby and proud of his Atlanta roots. He spent most of his formative years in the Summerhill area. He didn't last long in the Atlanta Public School system and soon started a life of work and enterprise. Proudly, he would recount his days delivering ice or working as a garbage man for the sanitation department of Fulton County. After serving as an apprentice and learning the trade of concrete finishing, Sylvester decided to step out on his own and begin a career in construction. Though he formally had an elementary level education, he knew that he needed more education to make it. Logan chose to go to Atlanta Area Technical College to acquire the skills to master reading blueprints. After mingling with gentlemen, the likes of Herman J. Russell and Walter Aaron, Logan was inspired to become a business owner. With his brothers and sons by his side, Logan would form S&L Concrete Company. Later he would venture out into general contracting, forming Your Way Concrete and S&L Construction. Logan's life was transformed when he met Patricia Louise Carter, because also during this time he was introduced to Jesus through the teachings of the late Bishop Marshall and Mother Lillie Carter. Sylvester was proud to serve in the Lynwood Park Church under Bishop Carter as a Deacon while also serving the Lynwood Park Community located in what is currently Brookhaven, GA. Sylvester Logan, Sr., leaves behind in this world, two daughters, Dr. Shaveanda L. Queen (Daryl) and Christina Hill, three sons, Walter Lee Logan, Anthony Logan, Sylvester Logan, Jr., and Christopher Hill, and spiritual family at the Lynwood Park Church, Visions Selah, along with many other family and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Visitation is 2 PM - 4 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656

