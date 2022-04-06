Loffler, Maxine

LOFFLER (EMMERTT), Maxine



The world lost a little sunshine. Maxine Loffler, 81, left this earth to meet her husband Richard and best friend, Mary Ellen Grimes, in heaven. She leaves behind her daughter, Cyndi Davis and son Tommy Corn Jr. and his wife Kim. Her stepchildren, Deb Henry and Dave Loffler. Her beloved grandkids Sylvia Ross and her husband David, Victoria Theiss and her husband Russell, Seth and Hunter Corn, Daven and Britain Henry, Cash, Chase (passed on), Sunny and Chance Loffler. She has been well cared for by her home health aides, Mo, Tina, and Gertrude. Her precious cat, Kat, will be adopted within her family. A small graveside service will be held on April 6, 2022 at 2 PM at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, Snellville, Georgia. Maxine enjoy reading drinking coffee and wine, and spending time watching old movies with her family. She will be greatly missed but forever loved by her family whom she loves. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to a local animal shelter in her name.

