Lodge, Darlene

LODGE (NEPRASH), Darlene



Darlene Neprash Lodge passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Decatur, GA on December 24, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1929 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Milvoy and Georgina Trachta Neprash. Her grandparents were Bohemian immigrants. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Neprash Miller.



Darlene attended Coe College, IA and received a degree in Sociology from Wheaton College, IL. Graduate work followed at New York Theological Seminary and the School of Social Work, University of Iowa. She was a social worker for 14 years and retired as a Taxpayer Service Specialist after 13 years with the Internal Revenue Service.



After retirement, she volunteered at Our House in Decatur, GA, a day care center for homeless children. Later in Pickens County, she and her husband were active in the Marble Valley Historical Society, Sharptop Arts and Crafts Association, and Sassafras Literary Society. Returning to the Atlanta area, she played the accordion monthly in a volunteer group at Mountain View Personal Care Home.



Darlene was a brilliant and witty doer and planner. Her thirst for knowledge was unquenchable. She was a creative artist and problem solver. She was unshakably loyal to friends and family. Darlene did not suffer fools gladly! Her indomitable spirit will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Lodge, and three daughters from her first marriage to Carroll D. Payne: Lynette Payne (John Moore), Sandra Payne, and Karen Payne Morris (Matthew).



Also surviving are four stepchildren: John W. Lodge (Terri), Jeffery G. Lodge (Jenny), Elizabeth Ann Lodge Hesskamp (Robert), Stuart W. Lodge, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Donations in her honor may be made to Our House, 711 S. Columbia Dr. , Decatur, GA 30030.

