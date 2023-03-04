LOCONTO, John V.



John V. Loconto passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023 with his wife of 57 years, Loretta by his side. John was born June 1, 1943 in Utica, New York, the son of Nicola and Anna (Loparco) Loconto, immigrants from Cisternino, Italy. John attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, where in 1965 he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics. He joined IBM that same year and settled in Providence, RI, where Loretta joined him after their marriage in 1966. They were blessed with son, John Henry in 1967 while he was serving active duty in the Army, Their lovely twin daughters, Karen and Michelle arrived in 1970.



In 1972, , he and Loretta moved to Wappingers Falls, NY, where John joined IBM Manufacturing Industry Education as an instructor. In 1974, John was promoted to Systems Engineering Manager in Westchester NY office and in 1976, moved to Atlanta, GA to continue his professional career. He held several staff and management positions including Systems Engineering Operation, Marketing Strategy, Industry Applications Requirements and Sales and Marketing Programs, where he traveled extensively cultivating friendships throughout the world. In 1992 he was named Real Estate Site Operations Director for the Southeast.



John was a loving husband, and a proud father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was an avid sports fan and embraced all the Atlanta teams through both lean and good times. A fierce competitor, John was active in basketball, softball, tennis and golf over the years. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was always prepared with a joke or two sparking life into any gathering. His passion for cooking, particularly Italian food, drew the compliments of all who enjoyed it. But, he particularly enjoyed cooking for his family at the traditional Sunday dinners at "Poppies". He will be deeply missed.



John is survived by his wife, Loretta; daughters, Karen and Michelle; and his beloved granddaughters, Sophia and Gianna; daughter-in-law, Kathleen; sons-in-law, Robert and Dustin. He also leaves several much loved nieces, grand- nieces, nephews and grand-nephews in Texas and NY. He will be deeply missed by his sisters-in-law, Dolores and Theresa DiSpirito of New Hartford, NY. He had a special relationship with his mother–in-law, Rose DiSpirito; and father-in-law, well known sculptor Henry DiSpirito of Utica, NY, now both deceased.



John was preceded in death by his dearest son, John Henry; parents, Nicola and Anna; and his brothers, Francesco (Hank) and Pasquale (Pat).



A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2 o'clock followed by a reception until 4 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Mr. Loconto's name.



