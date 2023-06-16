Locklin, Willie

LOCKLIN, III, Willie G.
Age 70, of Decatur, GA, passed June 7, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 12PM; Grace Community Fellowship Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
