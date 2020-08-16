LOCKLIN, Sam Sam Locklin, 75, peacefully passed into Eternity on August 10, 2020. He was at home on his beloved Lake Oconee. Sam was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Elsie and Newman James Locklin of LaGrange, and his dear sister Margaret Snyder of Thomasville, Georgia. Sam was a patriot who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a brave and honorable Vietnam Veteran. Sam's work ethic was one of excellence, loyalty and diligence. He had only one employer, Southern Bell/AT&T, where he was a manager for many years when he retired. In more recent years Sam volunteered as a Greene County First Responder, where he made many great friends and helped so many people. Sam was a faithful member and tireless worker of Walker United Methodist Church in Greensboro. He was an active member of the Order of Scottish Rite in Atlanta. Sam's entire life was hallmarked by service. Though he was an unassuming man, he always rose to leadership and was known for his dependability. Sam was a man's man and an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Georgia Dawgs and Atlanta Braves. His hobbies were fishing, boating, duck hunting, and gardening. He was a pilot and a talented man with many skills. He could build a house, fell a tree, or repair most anything. Sam was a True Friend. He was a stalwart man with a huge heart. Sam was full of fun, laughter, and was an hilarious storyteller. He was ambitious, yet he required little. He was an honorable man, part of a dying breed whose handshake or word was his bond. He kept his promises. From the time he was a child Sam's belief in God was unchanging and his devotion was unending. He lived his strong faith daily, loving the Lord with all his heart. Sam loved his neighbor as himself. Sam was one of the finest of men, greatly admired, and now he is truly missed. He was a blessing! Sam is survived by Mr. and Mrs. John Huggins of Daphne, Alabama, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Huggins of Albany, Georgia, cousins, and countless friends. Sam's funeral will be Sunday, August 16, at 4 PM, Shadowlawn Cemetery, 112 Oak Lane, LaGrange, GA 30241. A memorial celebration of his life will be on a later date in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's memory may be made to his church, the Atlanta Order of the Scottish Rite, or Greene County First Responders. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

