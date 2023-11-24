LOCKLIN, Mary
Age 100, of Decatur, GA, passed November 19, 2023. Funeral Service Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
LOCKLIN, Mary
Age 100, of Decatur, GA, passed November 19, 2023. Funeral Service Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral