LOCKLIER, Judy Judy Locklier, 81, of Columbia, SC, passed away on October 10, 2020. Born in Dothan, AL, she was the daughter of the late James and Marion Woods. Judy lived with strong faith and was loving to everyone in her life. Her home was always full of joy and wonderful food. She is survived by sons Bobby, Randy and Richard Locklier; grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, Haley, William, Meghan, Jackson and Tyler. In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her husband, Bobby C. Locklier, Sr. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Sunrise Chapel in Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A committal service will follow in Arlington Memorial Park. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington, SC and Sandy Springs Chapel of Sandy Springs, GA are assisting the family.




