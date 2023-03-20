X

Lockhart, William

William "Bill" was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 19, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, John B. Lockhart and Odessa Strickland Lockhart; wife, Drena Marie Lail Lockhart; siblings, John B. Lockhart Jr., Thomas Lockhart, Albert Lockhart, Charles Lockhart and Marie Lockhart. William served early on in the Navy Reserves and before retirement worked in the Security field. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Darlena (Mark) Borders; son's and daughters-in-law, William Lance (Christie) Lockhart, Leslie "Les" (Ysabel) Parnell; grandchildren, Annette Patterson, Donavan (Naomi) Patterson, Lauren (Andrew) Russell, Andrew Lockhart; great-grandchildren, Morgan Patterson, Noah Patterson, Alana Patterson, Jaden Newport, Jayla Patterson, Paul Russell. A graveside visitation for William "Bill" Lockhart will be Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 825 Hall Station Rd., Adairsville, Georgia 30103. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be conducted in the cemetery with Reverend Wayne Rickard officiating. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road is in charge of the arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. William "Bill" Lockhart by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories. The funeral service will stream live from his obituary page.

