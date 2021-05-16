Lockhart, Freda

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LOCKHART (MARKS), Freda<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Ms. Freda Marks Lockhart, 65, of Decatur, GA passed Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00PM Monday, May 17, 2021, at First Christ Cares Church 3200 Bouldercrest Rd, Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Visitation will be held 9:00AM until 12:00PM Monday, May 17, 2021, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons South DeKalb Chapel. Ms. Marks Lockhart will be laid to rest at Paradise Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Services in Texas entrusted to McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home 713 659-7618. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656</font><br/>