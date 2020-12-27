Lockhart, Edward

LOCKHART, Sr., Edward



Edward "Eddie" Lockhart (Lockheart) Sr. (1950-2020) passed away peacefully on December 11 at 70 years old. He was loved by many and liked by all.



Eddie was born in Hempstead Long Island, NY to his parents, Nathaniel and Rosemary Lockhart. Eddie was the youngest with an older brother, Clarence, and older sister, Jonelle. Eddie passed down his love of country and city from his roots in New York City and Savannah.



Edward was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Karen, his brother, and his son, Derek. Eddie is survived by his sister, and his children, Annette, Lucien, Edward Jr., and Darryl. He was a great grandpa and leaves behind his grandchildren Akayla, Aprecia, Cana, A'yesha, Ishmael, and Nate. His love extended to his great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and godchildren. We will miss his smile, his laugh, and his incredible heart.



While adventuring here on earth, Edward, made instant friends. It was said by his godson Joshua, "As long as he [Eddie] had a home, everyone had a home." We know these words are true. Edward would meet someone in need and before we knew it, they were at our table and a space was always found for them. In addition to his generous heart, my dad had excellent timing. Joshua once again said, "Eddie was never on time, but ALWAYS showed up." He was even showing up at the time of his passing by helping nurse his daughter back to health after her surgery. We will miss his heart and his timing.



A visitation for Eddie is planned for December 28, 2020, from 11 to 1 PM with the service immediately following at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in College Park. Live stream options are available and social distancing guidelines will be followed.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to his children's alma maters: Syracuse University, Georgia State University, or Agnes Scott College in his name.

