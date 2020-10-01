

LOCASCIO, Richard





Richard (Dick) Locascio, 81, of the Atlanta area, passed away on Monday September 21st at Hospice in Decatur GA. Richard was born in New Britain, CT to Joe and Ella Locascio on October 30, 1938. He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Vassa Locascio.



He served in the Navy before attending school at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. Richard worked as a Regional Sales Manager for Siemens AG for 35 years.



Richard is survived by his sons, Kevin, David (Rachel) and Brian (Lea); their mother Karen; his stepchildren Jason, Jess and Jennifer; and seven grandchildren Cole, Witt, Reese, Logan, Bennett, Aiden and Tatum. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all.



The family of Richard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Ann and the wonderful staff at Dynamic Hospice for their loving care and support.



Memorial Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.





