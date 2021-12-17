LLOYD, Linda



Linda Mercer Lloyd, 78, passed away from natural causes at her home on December 10, 2021.



Linda was born in Harper, KS, to Cecil and Hazel Wiemeyer. After moving to New York, she graduated from W. Tresper Clarke High School in 1960, then went on to study speech and dramatic arts at Adelphi University on Long Island.



She worked as a news producer at WSB-TV in Atlanta, where a documentary she produced about the Atlanta International Airport won an Emmy Award.



Linda was also a founding member of The Weather Channel. She chased hurricanes and tornadoes for live coverage as well as wrote and produced documentaries on weather phenomena.



After her retirement, Linda became the family archivist, delighting all with her photography arrangements.



She recently celebrated 42 years of marriage to the love of her life, Tom Lloyd, with whom she shared life's laughs, joys, heartaches, and sadness.



Family was important to her. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn. Linda is survived by her husband, Tom; brother, Kent (Karen) Wiemeyer; nephew, Michael (Shelia) Manely; niece, Polly Briley (Michael); great-nephews Billy (Allison) King, Matthew (Caitlin) Manely, and Benjamin Manely.



The date for a memorial service will be announced.



Linda was a strong, intelligent woman who stood out among her peers. We will miss her kind spirit, her quick wit, and her infectious laughter.



