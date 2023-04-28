X

Lloyd, Jackie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LLOYD, Jackie Anthony

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jackie Anthony Lloyd, pre-need director of Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM, East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, 2651 N. Church Street, East Point, GA 30344. Fellowship Hour will be from 10:00-11:00 AM, at the church. Interment, College Park Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, April 28, 2023, from 4:00-8:00 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

