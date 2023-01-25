LLOP, Adele Marie-Dominica Benetti



Mom, Nonna, Gran-Nonna, Noni, Aunt, Friend. Adele passed at home surrounded by loved ones on January 22, 2023 after a full 90 years of life with her 11 children, 29 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, their spouses and partners, and so many friends.



Adele was born December 29, 1932, in Reno, Nevada. The first daughter of Louis and Rita Benetti, who both immigrated from Verciano, Italy. She married Joseph Llop in 1952 and then moved to Atlanta. For the last 46 years she created warm memories in her Sandy Springs home, especially in the 'magic forest' and in her kitchen.



Adele's joy was children, children, children! Her home always had an open door and her presence was magnetic. You would often find her roasting marshmallows over her gas stove. She hosted an annual Easter celebration and famous egg hunt for up to 85 friends and family. Adele never said "no" to an adventure of any kind, from beach trips to ball games. She loved exploring with her grandchildren, dancing, and road trips with windows down and the radio on full blast. She rode on the back of a Harley at 83 and walked the streets of Italy eating her favorite torrone. She had a beautiful voice and was an excellent pianist, often playing her own compositions.



Adele was predeceased by her parents; siblings, Louis I, Joe, Louis II, Maria; son, Michael; daughter, Christina; and 'golden girl' friends Bernie, Jeanette, and Ruth. She is survived by her children: Joe (Victoria), Marianna, Olivia (Bill), J. William (Mary Lynn), Rita (Steve), Louis, Adele 'Coco' (David); daughter-in-law, Karen (Steve), Carmen (Rob), and Georgia; grandchildren: Scott, Joseph, Michael, Katherine, Christian, Danielle, Marianna, Alexandra, Carmen, John, Trey, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Daniel, Charlotte, Adele, Joachim, Juliana, Gemma, Isabella, John, Michael, Sadie, Ava, Tess, Savannah, and David,; and great-grandchildren: Chelsea, Ava, Evelyn, Alice, Cora, Sarah, Simone, and Lula.



A special thanks to her caregivers Victoria and Chinny. They brought us all great comfort.



Visitation is Sunday, January 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 followed by a rosary at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A memorial mass will be held Monday, January 30 at 1:00 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, please continue Adele's legacy of helping others by contributing to someone's education or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. In honor of her memory, be present in the lives of your family and friends, as she always was.



