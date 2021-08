LIVSEY, Jack



Jack "Papa" Livsey, 88, of Grayson, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Visitation will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5-7 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home. Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 770.972.3155