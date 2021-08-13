Livingston, Elder

LIVINGSTON, Sr., Elder Nathaniel
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, at Liberty Baptist Church, 1077 GA- 314, Fayetteville, GA 30214. Dr. Randy S. Wood, Pastor. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing: Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4 to 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel. 770-909-8800.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral