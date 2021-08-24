Littleton, Vitginia

LITTLETON (BOOTH), Virginia



Virginia Booth Littleton of 3318 Ridgemill Circle, Dacula, Georgia 30019 died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 peacefully at her home. Virginia was born on 1-2-34 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the daughter of the late William Booth and Edna Scheuerle Booth, and widow of Joseph Robert Littleton of Chicago. She was preceded in death by her siblings; William Booth Jr., and Shirley Booth Koehler, son-in-law Brian Kenney, and granddaughter Noel Littleton.



Virginia was a dedicated wife to Joseph for 43 years until his passing in 1997. She was a homemaker, gardener, a novel reader, community volunteer, worked with EDS and was a friend to all. Virginia spent her life installing strong Catholic traditions, morals, and principals in her children. Virginia leaves behind her 7 children and their families; daughter Shannon L. Senna and Joe Senna of Jacksonville, daughter Kimberly L. Topper and Dr. Michael Topper of Greensboro. Daughter Cynthia L. Montgomery and Emory Montgomery of Dacula, son Michael Joseph Littleton and Starla Littleton of Lilburn, daughter Paige L. Steen and David Steen of Arden, NC, daughter Pam L. Kenney of Buford, son Adam Booth Littleton and Andrea Littleton of Dacula, GA, and brother Robert Booth of Cincinnati, OH. She was blessed to love 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Growing up in Cincinnati, she was a member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church and School of Northside. She graduated from The Ursuline Academy and attended U of C. Upon moving to Atlanta in 1964, Virginia was a member of St John Neumann Catholic Church of Lilburn and a Catechist instructor. After raising her children, Virginia and Joe retire to Lake Hartwell, SC. Virginia was independent, an unconditional loving woman, gifted with a fun wit, and endowed with incredible personal strength which she attributed to God.



Funeral Services will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, Georgia on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 1:30 PM. Her burial will be at the historical Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 31, at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org and click Donate.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.



