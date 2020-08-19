Littleton, Ernest

LITTLETON, Jr., Ernest Colston "Buddy" Ernest "Buddy" Colston Littleton, Jr., age 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Leslee Davenport Littleton, his son, Cole Littleton, his daughter, Savannah Littleton Willis (Ed), and his brother, Larry Littleton (Ginger). He has three grandchildren, Kristos (5), Nicholetta (2) Littleton, Kayla Rose Willis (3mo) and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. He attended both University of Georgia and Ga. Tech, remaining loyal to both schools which resulted in a career in telecommunication engineering. Buddy had many great lifelong friends from groups such as First Friday and several men's Bible study groups at his church to name a few. He had an abundance of life experiences and could share wonderful stories with relevance to God's will for his life. He was always willing to listen and you knew you had a friend. Buddy with that deep, wise voice, was like having your grandfather, your father, your brother and your best friend embodied into one person. He considered God in everything, was always candid and honest and clearly devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed. Plans for a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Any contributions can be made in his honor to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.



