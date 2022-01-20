Hamburger icon
Littlejohn, James

LITTLEJOHN, James

Mr. James Johnson Littlejohn, 99, of Ellenwood, Georgia passed Thursday, December 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 21, 2022 at Peace Baptist Church 4000 Covington Hwy., Decatur, GA 30032. Mr. Littlejohn will be laid to rest at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Stone Mountain, GA. Visitation is 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Thursday, January 20, 2022 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

