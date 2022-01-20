LITTLEJOHN, James



Mr. James Johnson Littlejohn, 99, of Ellenwood, Georgia passed Thursday, December 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 21, 2022 at Peace Baptist Church 4000 Covington Hwy., Decatur, GA 30032. Mr. Littlejohn will be laid to rest at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Stone Mountain, GA. Visitation is 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Thursday, January 20, 2022 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

