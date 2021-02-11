LITTLE, William Richard "Bill"



William "Bill" Richard Little, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, due to complications of Covid-19. His death is yet another of the hundreds of thousands of needless losses attributable to the Trump Administration's and the Georgia GOP's gross mishandling of the pandemic and their total disregard for the ways the disease is hitting black and brown communities hardest.



Born on May 12, 1940, to parents Richard and Inez Little in Philadelphia, PA, Bill was the second of four children. His sister Sandra Mae Weston and his brother Robert "Bobby" James Little preceded him in death. He grew up in North Philadelphia and graduated from Dobbins Technical High School, where he studied baking. A proud son of the City of Brotherly Love, Bill treasured the friendships he created there, affectionately referring to his group of close friends as "the School Yard Boys". He was a fan of all things Philly, including the Eagles, Tastykake krimpets, and hoagies and cheesesteaks. Even in his later years, when Alzheimer's began to rob him of his memory, he always looked forward to trips back to Philadelphia to visit the people he loved there.



As a young adult, Bill served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and was a firefighter. After starting his studies at Temple University, he moved to Atlanta where he spent the remainder of his adult life. In Atlanta, Bill attended Clark Atlanta University and graduated from Georgia State University. He was a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Bill immersed himself in the politics and culture of Atlanta where he actively contributed to the local jazz music scene. He promoted jazz education and produced the first weekly jazz show on WABE, a public radio station. He went on to be one of several hosts of "Serenade to the City" an evening jazz program that aired on WCLK, his alma mater's radio station. After leaving his regular role at WCLK, he remained engaged in jazz programming and hosted podcasts. A people-person and consummate charmer, Bill had a successful career in real estate. He was a leader of the Empire Board, a trade association for black real estate agents. Bill was active in local matters and served on the Atlanta Clean City Commission. A fan of good food and drink, he helped instill a love of cooking in his boys, perhaps inspired by the Louisiana Creole-style "Sticky Chicken" recipe that was his favorite dish. He was extremely proud that both sons, Kimani and Khari, graduated from top universities in Washington, DC, and went on to become lawyers, and he took great joy in spending time with them.



Bill is survived by his sister Brenda Lee Little, his sons Kimani (Kate) Little and Khari (Tabatha) Little, his granddaughter Pearl, and extended family in Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to WCLK. A memorial service to honor his life will be postponed until his family and friends can safely gather after the pandemic.

