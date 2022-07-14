LITTLE, Naomi



Mrs. Naomi J. Little, age 84, of SW Atlanta, passed Monday, July 11, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 16th, 11 AM in our chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com

