ajc logo
X

Little, Naomi

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LITTLE, Naomi

Mrs. Naomi J. Little, age 84, of SW Atlanta, passed Monday, July 11, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 16th, 11 AM in our chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year12h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
12h ago
17-year-old boy and his mother arrested in teen’s shooting death near city park
8h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
14h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
14h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
11h ago
The Latest
Tuggle, Ruth
Woodruff, Larry
Wallace, Amelia
1h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
11h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top