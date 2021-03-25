Little, Martha

LITTLE, Dr. Martha



Dr. Martha Jane Little passed away at home in Milton, Georgia on March 19, 2021 surrounded by her family. Martha was born February 14, 1951 in Sparta, Tennessee to Sam Breeding Little and Lorine Hutchings. She was preceded in death by her parents and elder brother David Edward Little.



Dr. Little is survived by her husband of 23 years, Robert Hanks Allgood; stepson Robert Noble Allgood (Gayle); grandchildren Andrea Carter (Jay), Neal Allgood (Jayme), and Shannon Ray (Collin); great-grandchildren Anna Allgood, Maya Carter, and Benjamin Allgood; nephew Brian Little (Gina); niece Amy LaBrie (Allen); great-nephew David Stewart; great-niece Layla Little; and numerous extended family members.



Martha graduated with B.S. and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Tennessee. She completed a pharmacology research residency while at UT before teaching at the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy. While at USC she was admitted to medical school there, and after graduation proceeded to Johns Hopkins for a medical internship and psychiatric residency, followed by UCLA for a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship. She then settled in Atlanta where she retained a clinical assistant professor appointment at Emory for some years. In 1991, Dr. Little established her private practice in the Roswell and Alpharetta areas which continued until 2019.



In addition to several medical professional organizations Martha was a member of the Rock Hill Chapter of the Tennessee Society of the DAR. Martha was an active member of Roswell United Methodist Church.



Martha loved to learn, exhibited devotion to children, and strove to be optimistic whatever the situation. She delighted in cooking her favorite recipes and tending her garden landscapes. She will be greatly missed by many friends but especially by her Emmaus reunion sisters and the Journey Sunday School class in addition to her family.



Visitation for Dr. Little will begin at 10:00 AM March 26, 2021 at the Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 AM officiated by Dr. Tom Davis at the same location. A Graveside service will be held later the same day at 3:00 PM CDT at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1000 E Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice, however flowers are welcome.



