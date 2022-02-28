LITTLE, Margie



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Margie Little, of Atlanta, GA, will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM; Christian Mission Holiness Church, 4520 Glade Rd. Forest Park, GA 30297. Interment; Westview Cemetery. She is survived by five sons, Jerry D. Williams, Roderick Williams, Eric K. Little (LaKeeta), Dennis Little (Lucy), Rodney Little (Maria); fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A public viewing will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 from 4-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



