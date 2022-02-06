Little, Audrey

Hamburger icon
LITTLE (DAWES), Audrey

Mrs. Audrey Dawes Little, age 91 of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. A native of England, Mrs. Little was employed by the Harris Corporation in Melbourne, Florida as a project planner before retiring. She is survived by her husband Charles Albert Little, daughters Michele de Lucca-Lowrey, Karen Denise Mercer, grandchildren Alexa Lowrey, Adrian Carr, and Daisy Carr. She was preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth and Travis Dawes. A memorial gathering was held for friends and family. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.

www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.




