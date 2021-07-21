LITTLE, Annie Mae



Annie Mae Little, born February 9, 1929 peacefully slept her way into eternity Sunday, July 18, 2021 while surrounded by family.



While working in the shoe department at J.M. High Company in downtown Atlanta, Annie Mae Manning met her future husband Hayward Little. After an eight-month courtship, the two married on her 17th birthday in 1946. In their 56 years of marriage, they enjoyed countless family gatherings, welcomed four beautiful children, delivered many laughs at church socials, entertained friends and neighbors, hosted annual holiday gatherings, grew fruitful gardens, planted beautiful flowers, and enjoyed making memories with their grandchildren, family and friends. They were proud of the families they were a part of and even prouder of the one they created together.



Over her years, Annie Mae worked at Rich's, sold Avon, was a companion caregiver for many elderly ladies, and was an adored homemaker- her favorite role being wife, mother, and Grandma. Though Hayward was her one great love, she loved others, notably her family and Jesus. She had a passion for gardening and flowers. She made the best chicken and dumplings, Easter bunny cakes; collected tea pots, enjoyed reading Reminisce magazine and loved watching the hummingbirds visit each day. She was a fan of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Yoo-hoo's and QuikTrip hot dogs.



Everyone who knew her has a favorite memory, whether it be her fun and games at family reunions, or as the grandchildren can attest to, getting half a stick of chewing gum, most often Juicy Fruit. She was the most selfless and giving person who was always complimentary. You couldn't visit her and leave empty handed, she simply wouldn't let you. She'd share anything she had with everyone she met. She was the heroine of all her children, her brothers, and her husband. Together they built a family and fostered so much love and happiness.



Annie Mae is now enjoying a grand reunion in heaven with all of those who heartbreakingly preceded her in death: husband Hayward Little, her three boys Milton "Buddy", Dexter "Bubba", & Eddie Little; brothers William and Paul (and Gladys) Manning; parents Alonzo & Nellie Manning; aunts and uncles; brothers and sisters in law, and friends.



She will forever be admired and missed by the family that remains including her daughter Cindy Little, grandchildren Kelly (her friend Bob Kern), Katie Archer, Tyler (Heather) Hill; daughter-in-law Martha Little, grandchildren Melissa (Chuck) Kersher, Christy (Michael) Barnett, Darren Little; daughter-in-law Connie Little, grandchildren Johnny (Sherry) Little, Michael Little, Kevin (Keri) Little; daughter-in-law Sheila Little, grandchildren Tiffany (Kevin) Moon, Stephanie (Bruce) Malcom, Dustin Little; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Ethel Manning; cousins; nieces and nephews; countless "grandchildren" who saw her as their own, and many friends.



Annie Mae's family asks that you carry on the kindness and memory of her whether that be keeping up your gardens, enjoying a hot dog on your next stop at QuikTrip, or through sharing your love, food and prayers with others at every opportunity. The family welcomes you to visitation where you can share your stories of Annie Mae with the family at Little & Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville, GA from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, July 23 and from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Saturday, July 24. Join the family for services honoring Annie Mae at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 24; interment to follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA.



The family would like to extend gratitude and appreciation to Bridgeway Hospice who has lovingly cared for Mrs. Annie and will forever be a part of our family, especially Jana DeHart, Robyn Maughon, Eric Buffington.

