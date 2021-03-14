X

LITCHFIELD, Thomas "Tommy"

Thomas "Tommy" Litchfield, age 81, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Road Baptist Church. He will lie in state at the church at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Peachtree Road Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 14 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




