LISELLA, Lynn



Lynn Lisella, age 79, of Decatur, GA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at her private residence.



Lynn was born October 6, 1942 in Atlanta, GA to the late Lula Turner and Jack Williams. She spent her early years in Newnan, GA, before moving to Decatur, GA as a teenager. She earned her undergraduate degree from Emory University and her master's degree from Georgia State University. She spent her professional career working in Public Relations with the Center for Disease Control. During her time with CDC, she was instrumental in helping to develop and distribute information to help educate the world about infectious diseases.



Lynn was deeply committed to her family property in Elbert County, GA and was heavily involved in managing the land through ongoing work with the Georgia Forestry Commission and the Broad River Landowners Association.



Lynn spent decades extensively traveling the world in both professional and personal capacities. Most of all, however, she loved spending quality time with her family and close friends.



Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank Lisella.



Lynn is survived by her sons, Mike Herring of Jefferson, GA and Brad Herring of Marietta, GA, and their families which include her three grandsons, Owen Herring, Steven Herring and Jackson Herring. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Parks of Decatur, GA. The family will host a private service at a date to be determined.



In her final years, Lynn loved to walk around the grounds on the property at Clairmont Place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:



Clairmont Place



Lake Beautification Fund



2100 Clairmont Lake, Decatur, GA 30033

