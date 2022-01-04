Hamburger icon
Lischke, John

LISCHKE, John Warren

John Warren Lischke, age 83 of Acworth, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Funeral Service will be 12 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. Burial will follow in Kennesaw Memorial Park.

Mr. Lischke was born in The Bronx, New York and was retired from IBM where he was a Graphic Illustrator. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a model train enthusiast.

Mr. Lischke is survived by his wife of 32 years Gwen Lischke; daughter Jaime Seymour and her husband Steven and grandchildren Henry and Hazel; son Timothy Lischke and his wife Selika and granddaughter Ava; step children Todd NeSmith, Tracy Pell, and Troy NeSmith; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 10 AM to 12 PM on Wednesday.

Carmichaelcares.com, 770-424-4924.




