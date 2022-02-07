LIPSCOMB, Vivian C.



The Homegoing Services for Vivian Celeste Lipscomb will be on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 1:00 PM. The public viewing will be Wednesday, February 9 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The Wake will follow from 6:00 - 7:00 PM. Both services will be held at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment Services, Monte Vista Biblical Gardens, 1361 Hollywood Rd, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

