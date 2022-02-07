Hamburger icon
Lipscomb, Vivian

LIPSCOMB, Vivian C.

The Homegoing Services for Vivian Celeste Lipscomb will be on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 1:00 PM. The public viewing will be Wednesday, February 9 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The Wake will follow from 6:00 - 7:00 PM. Both services will be held at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment Services, Monte Vista Biblical Gardens, 1361 Hollywood Rd, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

