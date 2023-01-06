LIPSCOMB, Thomas, MD
Thomas Lee Lipscomb, MD, 91, died January 4, 2023.
Born September 11, 1931, he grew up in Atlanta; graduated Emory University Medical School, completed residency in Greenville, SC and was a U.S. Air Force Medical Officer. He moved to Griffin and established a private medical practice, later joined an occupational medicine practice in Atlanta and continued practicing medicine for 65+ years.
He was preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Eunice Lipscomb and is survived by his wife, Betty; children Connie Whitlock, Lee Lipscomb (GinnyAnne), Tracy Roberson (Robbie) and MaryBeth Chafin (Steve); ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and his sister, Gail McCarty.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Griffin on Sunday, January 8 at 2:00. Visitation will be from 1-2 at the church. Burial will be at Westwood Gardens.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
