LIPSCOMB, Frances Grice



Frances Grice Lipscomb, age 89, of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on February 26, 2021. She was the daughter of Charles and Gladys Grice and was born in Geneva, Alabama on August 29, 1931. Frances graduated from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in 1953 and was one of three women in her graduating class. While at UGA, she served as the President of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. After graduation, she initially worked in a local Dahlonega drug store (Lipscomb Drug Company) that her father-in-law, Doc Lipscomb, owned and operated with her then-husband, George. Frances later moved to Atlanta to help establish the Georgia Medicaid program. She spent the rest of her career working to expand Medicaid and presided over the Pharmacy Division until her retirement in 1995. Frances was also the first female president of the Georgia Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA). She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she was active with the Suzie Bowen Circle, the Food for Friends Ministry, the Adult Choir, and the Suzanna Wesley Sunday School class. She was also a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Center in Jesup, Georgia.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys Grice, and her younger sister, Mary Ann Pollard. She is survived by her four daughters, Laura (Larry) McKinley, Melinda Lipscomb, Nancy Lipscomb and Lisa Lipscomb, as well as her grandson, Brent (Milly) Cole and her granddaughter, Alex (Travis) Harrison. Additional survivors include her three great-grandchildren, Randi, Sam, and Willa.



A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church at 675 South Third Street, Jesup, Georgia 31545.



