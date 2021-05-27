Linville, Loretta

LINVILLE (JOHNSON), Loretta



Loretta Linville (Johnson) departed this earth on May 25, 2021, surrounded by her family. Daughter of Hardin and Hazel Johnson, she was born January 18, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High in 1950, married to Bill Linville in 1952 until his death in 2015. They lived many years in Bellbrook before finally spending final years in Franklin, GA.



She was loved dearly by her family and had many friends, as she exuded the character of true Christianity, quietly and humbly living a life of faith. She finished her life as well as she lived it without complaining, always with a thankful and kind heart in spite of her suffering. She will forever be our example of a Godly woman.



Besides being predeceased by her husband, Bill, and her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister, Ruth Hild; brothers George, Elbert, and Jack Johnson. She is survived by her beloved sister, Rosanna Lane, and children Debby Morgan, Randy Linville, Brenda Maserjian and Cindy Freeman and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.



