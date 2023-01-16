LINTON, Alice Haber



Alice Harber Linton of Atlanta, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on January 12, 2023. Her life spanned over 92 years and was distinguished throughout by her loving spirit; a true friend to all she met coupled with her abiding faith. Born September 19, 1930 in Commerce, Georgia, Alice was the seventh of eight children and the youngest daughter of Drucilla McCoy Harber and James Jasper Harber, Sr. A loving family with four sisters and three brothers, to her parents, siblings and close family she was known affectionately as Sister.



After graduating from Commerce High School, Alice moved to Atlanta at the age of 17 to begin a career as an X-Ray technician through training at Crawford Long Hospital. While working she met many friends who she stayed close with for the next 75 years. In 1962, Alice married Arthur Gene Linton. Together they had two sons and a wonderful life together until his death in 2005. She was an active and life-long member of the North Avenue Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Butterflies Ministry. Alice and Gene were married at North Avenue Presbyterian Church and she raised her sons there as well.



Alice and Gene enjoyed life with neighbors on Duberry Court (Atlanta) where she was a resident for over 56 years. She was a loving kindhearted person who always put others first. During her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her extended family and friends, especially her two grandchildren. Alice spent most of her adult life playing bridge and cherished her monthly gatherings with her bridge group. She also enjoyed celebrating birthdays with the "Birthday Girls" who she continued to celebrate with through 2022. Alice was an avid gardener who love plants, orchids and working in the yard. She loved birds and always kept her bird feeders full. In early 2022, Alice moved to assisted living to rejoin Duberry neighbor of over 50 year, Jane Jenkins.



Although Alice lived in Atlanta, Commerce was what she called home. Throughout her life the family made frequent visits to her parents' and siblings homes where they celebrated many holidays with their large extended family. She and Gene enjoyed frequent trips with family to her sister's beach home in Litchfield Beach, South Carolina.



Alice was predeceased by her parents, husband; sisters, Rebecca Dixon, Roberta Bolton, Mary Harrison, Janet Hicks; brothers, George, Sonny and Buddy Harber; and niece, Amy Rowe. Survivors include her two sons, Arthur Gene Linton, Jr. and George Eric Linton; daughter-in-law, Cathy Church Linton; her two grandchildren, Thomas Jasper Linton and Katarina Emma (Kiki) Linton all of Atlanta; and sister-in-law, Emily Hope Harber of Commerce. Many nieces and nephews as well as a host of great-nieces and nephews also survive.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dunwoody's Adopt-A-Bench Project. Dunwoody Woman's Club, in partnership with the City of Dunwoody, places benches in the city parks. With the donations received, a park bench will be adopted in her memory. Donations should be sent to Dunwoody Woman's Club in memory of Alice Linton.



