Brenda Suydam Linskey, age 67, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on February 2nd, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on June 6th, 1954 to the late Ray Martin Suydam and Lyda Often Suydam. She grew up in Hightstown, New Jersey and Ridgewood, New Jersey until she moved to Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from The University of Georgia in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. During her time at UGA, Brenda was a proud member of the Tri Delta sorority and continued to be an active alumni member throughout her life. Post graduation, Brenda worked as a stock broker at The Robinson-Humphrey Company until becoming a stay-at-home mom in 1989. Brenda was married to her late husband, Matthew Arthur Linskey Sr. for 37 happy years where they created countless memories together at their home in Marietta, Georgia. Brenda was especially passionate about raising her two children, hosting fabulous parties, and supporting various causes close to her heart. In addition, Brenda loved playing ALTA tennis, going on beach trips to Hilton Head Island, and spending time with family and friends at "Club Linskey". Brenda Suydam Linskey is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Lyda Suydam and husband Matthew Arthur Linskey, Sr. Brenda is survived by her son, Matthew Arthur Linskey, Jr., of Marietta, GA; daughter, Madalyn Linskey Pettit; son-in-law John Joseph Pettit III, and grandson, John Joseph Pettit IV of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her siblings, Laurinda Suydam of Oviedo, FL and Ray and Erika Suydam of Greenwell Springs, LA. We will always remember Brenda for her magnetic personality, generous heart, and immeasurable love for her countless friends and family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Brenda Suydam Linskey to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org) or CURE Childhood Cancer (https://curechildhoodcancer.org/). A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in the Kellett Chapel, 3434 Roswell Road NW Atlanta, GA 30305. A celebration of Brenda's life will take place immediately following the service at Cherokee Town and Country Club, 155 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. Arrangements are made by Fischer Funeral Care. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com/obituary/Brenda-Linskey. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

