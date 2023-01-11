LINNARTZ, Donald Emrich Christ



February 11, 1932 – January 8, 2023



Donald E.C. Linnartz entered life eternal on January 8, 2023. He was born in New Braunfels, Texas, on February 11, 1932, the fifth child of Emma and Eugene Linnartz. He completed high school at Boerne, Texas, attended Texas A&M University and then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, where he completed Signal Corps Officer Candidate School at Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey. While on active duty, he met the love of his life, Margie Mantooth, who was working at Ft. Gordon, SC. They were married at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Augusta, Georgia, on September 7, 1952. They were blessed with two children, Hans Christian and Gretchen Ann, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



After being released from active duty with the Signal Corps in Korea, Don began his career with the Bell System. That resulted in several moves across the South and a tour at AT&T headquarters in New York. He retired from BellSouth in 1994 as a Director of Procurement, Property and Services Management. Don devoted his life to his family, his church, his work, and volunteering to help mankind. Some positions he held in the community include: President of several organizations – Exchange Club of North DeKalb, Telephone Pioneers (both Council and Chapter level), National Kidney Foundation of Georgia, Combined Health Appeal of Georgia and two different Lutheran congregations. Other church roles included Sunday School superintendent, head elder, and Stephen minister. After retirement, he taught classes in driver safety for the AARP Driver Safety Program, serving as a District Coordinator in addition to teaching.



Don was preceded into eternity by his very best friend and lover, Margie, wife for 67 years. They elected to move to Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville in 2007, where he continued to serve in First Presbyterian Church, their new church home. He is survived by his son and wife, Hans Christian and Ann Robertson of Raleigh, NC; and daughter and husband, Gretchen and Hugh Canterbury of Cumming, GA; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and Elizabeth Byrum Linnartz, the mother of five of the grandchildren.



Per Don's request, his body was donated to Emory University Medical School to further medical studies. He desires that donations be made to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Don's passion for spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ led him to request that all believers in Christ who are also his relatives and friends should exert unrelenting efforts to show the love of Christ in their lives on a daily basis, living out the Great Commission. He left this veil of tears assured of his eternity!



A Memorial Service will be held at Lanier Village Estates on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM, with a reception immediately following. The Rev. Lee Koontz of First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville will officiate at the service.

