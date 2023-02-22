Lingo, Ida

LINGOS (JANNOULIS), Ida



Ida Jannoulis Lingos passed away on February 19, 2023 at the age of 100. She was the last surviving child, 9th of 11 children, to Themis Petrides and Nicholas John Jannoulis and granddaughter of Rev. Demetrios Petrides.



Ida graduated from Girls High. Ida married Paul W. Lingos and moved to Charleston, SC. For thirty-three years, she was employed at the Charleston Naval Shipyard Supply Center.



After Paul's death, Ida returned to Atlanta in 1991 where she reunited and spent much of her time with her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Ida was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation.



Surviving her are her daughters, Ann H. Callander (Robert) and Stella B. Brownlee (Jerry) of Charleston, South Carolina. Also surviving her are five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM. The service will be live-streamed at atlgoc.org.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.



