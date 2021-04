LING, Tianwen "Charles"



Tianwen Ling (Charles), of Alpharetta, passed June 1, 2020, age 59, was cremated at SouthCare Funeral Home, Alpharetta, GA in June 2020. Now the delayed funeral will be held between 2 - 5 PM EST on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the following address: Green Lawn Cemetery & Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd, Roswell, GA 30076.