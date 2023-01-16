LINES, John Robert "Bob"



John Robert Lines, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Newnan, GA surrounded by his loving family. Bob, as he was known by friends and family, was born on October 20, 1948, in Atlanta, GA, son to the late John Andrew Lines and Mary Claire Sheppard Lines. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Alice Witcher Lines; sons, Rob Lines (Tara), Jason Lines (Mary Heather), and Patrick Lines (Sophie); grandchildren, Conner Lines, Brady Lines, Ryan Pepper, Hanley Lines, Claire Lines, Ellie Grace Lines, and Paisley Lines. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Holloway (John); and his aunt, Frances Scales. The service celebrating the life Bob lived is Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with Rev. Don Helms officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Bob's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org/give. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580.



